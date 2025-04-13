Is Anthony Davis playing today against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Mavericks superstar's availability (April 13)

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks’ regular-season finale against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Davis has been listed as out in the injury report with a left adductor strain.

Davis initially suffered the injury during his Mavericks debut against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8. It was a non-contact injury that ruled him out for the next 18 games.

As Kyrie Irving went down with an ACL tear during that stretch, there were talks that Dallas could have shut Davis down for the season. However, he made his return to the lineup on March 24 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony Davis has been crucial in leading the Mavs into the play-in tournament. They are currently placed 10th in the West with a 39-42 record. Even if they win Sunday, the most they can improve is to the ninth spot.

Davis did play in Dallas’ 124-102 win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. He ended the game with a triple-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He also added seven blocks.

Besides Davis, the Mavs will also be without Klay Thompson (left foot sprain), P.J. Washington (ankle). Irving (ACL) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist). Caleb Martin is questionable with a right hip strain, while Dereck Lively II is doubtful with an ankle issue.

How has Anthony Davis fared against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Anthony Davis has faced the Memphis Grizzlies in 40 regular-season games. He has a 23-17 record in those games, while averaging 23.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Davis last played the Grizzlies on Dec. 15 when he was still a part of the LA Lakers. He had a mammoth statline of 40 points and 18 rebounds while leading his team to a 116-110 win.

He has played in 51 games this season, averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals.

How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday at FedExForum. Local broadcast of the game will be provided by FDSNSE-MEM/WMC-TV and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

