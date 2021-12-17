Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis has been one of the recipients of the blame going around on why the LA Lakers are not playing well so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Lakers went all out in the offseason to bring together an elite scoring squad, but they haven't all clicked and are struggling defensively.

LeBron James officially handed the keys to Anthony Davis in 2020, stating that the team was his to lead, but the 27-year-old has not stepped up since then. Fans have accused him of losing his desire to play since the Lakers won the 2020 championship.

If Anthony Davis performs half as well as we know he can, the Lakers might be in a better position. So far, they are ranked 6th in the Western Conference standings with a 16-3 record.

The Lakers will be in Minnesota later tonight to square off against the Timberwolves. The battle for supremacy in the paint between Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns will be a fun watch as both players are elite two-way threats at their best.

Although Anthony Davis has been subpar so far this season, drawing criticism from league legends including Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, having him on the court is always a plus as he can turn things around at any time. However, his availability is in question as the big man is not 100% fit.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Nerlens Noel #3 of the New York Knicks fight for position

Every time Anthony Davis hits the deck, fans gasp at the thought of a potential injury that could keep him out for an extended period. But so far this season, he has been durable, missing only three games out of 29 for the purple and gold. The latest injury report released by the Lakers has Davis listed as "probable" for the game against the Wolves.

Fantasy Pipeline NBA @FP_NBA

-Lebron and Anthony Davis are probable. Have to like their potential usage tonight.

-Russ, Dwight, Avery Bradley, Nunn, Ariza and THT are out.

-Austin Reaves, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore and Isaiah Thomas should pick up run. #Lakers Injury Alert 🚨-Lebron and Anthony Davis are probable. Have to like their potential usage tonight.-Russ, Dwight, Avery Bradley, Nunn, Ariza and THT are out.-Austin Reaves, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore and Isaiah Thomas should pick up run. #Lakers Injury Alert 🚨-Lebron and Anthony Davis are probable. Have to like their potential usage tonight.-Russ, Dwight, Avery Bradley, Nunn, Ariza and THT are out.-Austin Reaves, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore and Isaiah Thomas should pick up run.

Davis started experiencing soreness in his left knee just before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 10. Due to that injury, he missed that game and another against the Orlando Magic. But he was good to go against the Dallas Mavericks, playing 39 minutes in that game.

Anthony Davis has not been a bright spot for the Lakers amidst all the criticism this season, but there is still a chance for him to turn things around before the situation gets dire. He has previously spoken on the greatness of the team, saying they can go on a 10, 12, 15-game winning streak.

The Lakers are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and have an opportunity to win their fourth consecutive game for the first time this season. His teammates have stepped up, with Avery Bradley locking down opponents and LeBron going berserk offensively. It is time for Davis to match the team's energy and be a significant contributor on both ends of the floor.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis is shooting 18% from three, 10/55 3PM on the season. Anthony Davis is shooting 18% from three, 10/55 3PM on the season. https://t.co/BUOv7qw3Ue

Also Read Article Continues below

Anthony Davis is currently averaging 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.1 blocks. One area of concern is his three-point shooting which stands at 18.2% on 2.1 attempts per game. Pundits have called for him to focus more on dominating the paint and be as efficient as possible.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar