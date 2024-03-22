Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 9x NBA All-Star's status (March 22)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in another consequential matchup amid their quest for a playoff spot.

The Lakers (37-32) enter the contest sitting ninth in the Western Conference with 13 games remaining. They trail the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (41-29) by 3.5 games. LA would avoid the play-in tournament with a top-six finish, directly securing a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the eighth-seeded Sixers (38-31) are aiming for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They trail the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (39-31) by just 0.5 games with 13 remaining.

LA will look to build upon Monday’s 136-105 blowout home win over the Atlanta Hawks. On the flip side, Philly will attempt to bounce back from Wednesday’s 115-102 road loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Davis injury update

Entering Friday’s critical matchup against the Sixers, Anthony Davis is considered probable to play due to an Achilles issue.

The nine-time All-Star has been a staple on the Lakers’ injury report all season but continues to play through various nagging injuries.

On top of dealing with an Achilles issue, Davis has dealt with adductor, ankle, shoulder and eye injuries. Remarkably, he has only missed four games, with his last absence coming on Feb. 1.

Given his probable tag, it appears the 31-year-old will suit up on Friday. However, his final status will likely be updated closer to tipoff.

LA is 36-29 with Davis and 1-3 without him. Through 65 games, he is averaging 24.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks on 55.4% shooting.

How have Anthony Davis and the Lakers fared against the Sixers this season?

LA and Philly have only squared off once this season, back on Nov. 27. The Lakers got blown out 138-94 on the road, with their 44-point deficit marking their largest of the season.

However, Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid was healthy for that matchup, as he and co-star Tyrese Maxey combined for 61 points.

Embiid has missed Philly’s last 23 games recovering from left knee meniscus surgery, with the Sixers going just 9-14. So, with the reigning MVP sidelined, Friday’s rematch should be very different.

As for Davis, he recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block on 50.0% shooting during LA’s last matchup against Philly. Those figures are all below his season averages.

So, if available, Davis should fare better without Embiid as the Lakers attempt to avoid getting swept 2-0 in their season series against the Sixers.

How to watch Sixers vs Lakers?

Friday’s showdown between the Sixers and Lakers takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California at 10:30 p.m. EST. It airs nationally on NBA TV and locally on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The game can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV. Additionally, fans can tune in to the contest via radio with ESPN LA 710, 1330 KWKW and 97.5 The Fanatic.

