Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Anthony Davis has been one of the main components in the LA Lakers' preseason campaign. He was the only star out of the 'Big 3' to feature in the first two games while coach Frank Vogel decided to rest LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The LA Lakers have started off their preseason on a rough note. They have lost all three of their games so far and their chemistry is visibly lackluster. James insists that he doesn't care about the preseason games and that he won't learn anything from them. Meanwhile, Westbrook admits that the process of building chemistry and rhythm is a slow one and that the LA Lakers will eventually figure everything out.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. https://t.co/n0xPkIbUNl

But Anthony Davis is a player everyone has their eyes on. He was last seen in action during the 2021 NBA playoffs where his injury cost the LA Lakers the series.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against Phoenix Suns?

Anthony Davis (middle) with Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James of the LA Lakers in a preseason game

Anthony Davis was not present on any injury reports for the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. The only player officially ruled out is Trevor Ariza who had surgery on his right ankle.

However, Davis wasn't listed as injured in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors either. The coach decided to sit him out of the game while Westbrook and James got minutes. Hence, Anthony Davis might still tally a DNP even though he isn't hurt if the coach makes a last-minute game-time decision not to play him.

Anthony Davis has looked great in his limited preseason minutes so far. He showed his defensive prowess in the first game against the Suns and gave the fans a glimpse of what's to come.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD started the game from his 5 spot with a bucket at the rim around DeAndre Ayton, and then broke up screen/roll action between CP3 and Ayton on the other end. Davis scored 34 points in both Game 2 and Game 3 vs. PHX in Round 1 last year before his groin injury in Game 4. AD started the game from his 5 spot with a bucket at the rim around DeAndre Ayton, and then broke up screen/roll action between CP3 and Ayton on the other end. Davis scored 34 points in both Game 2 and Game 3 vs. PHX in Round 1 last year before his groin injury in Game 4.

Coach Frank Vogel mentioned in a press conference that all the stars will feature in the final two preseason games; against the Warriors and Kings.

"I would say we’re certainly not going to have any decisions made before the last two preseason games...The first four games, we’ll probably have a lot of guys in and out of the lineup....Hopefully, we will be [whole] in the last two...I’m not putting a real timeline on it. Hopefully, we should have some real direction by then."

Although Anthony Davis might lace up tonight against the Phoenix Suns, we will see the full might of the LA Lakers by the final two preseason games.

