Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

LA Lakers' star power forward Anthony Davis exited Game 4 of the first round of a playoff series between the reigning champions and the Phoenix Suns. His injury occurred in the second quarter and Davis was unable to return to the game. He was diagnosed with a left groin strain, putting his participation in Game 5 in doubt.

With the LA Lakers set to play the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 tonight, fans will be curious to know whether Anthony Davis will be a part of this pivotal game.

Latest update on Anthony Davis' status for Game 5 of the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns first-round playoffs matchup

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

In all likelihood, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will be without the services of Anthony Davis for Game 5. He is listed as questionable.

The LA Lakers are working on making Anthony Davis available for the rest of the series. In the meantime, it looks like LeBron James will have to do some heavy lifting tonight in his partner-in-crime's absence. The series is tied at 2-2, with both teams looking to take a lead and be in the driving seat.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

Anthony Davis was the chief architect behind the LA Lakers' wins in Games 2&3. He finished Game 2 with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, dominating DeAndre Ayton in the paint and helping the LA Lakers steal a game on the road. Game 3 saw him put up 34 points again, along with 11 rebounds on an impressive 11-22 shooting from the field.

Also Read: 2021 NBA playoffs | How fans returning to the arenas hasn't really worked out for the home team so far

Davis is arguably the second-best player on the LA Lakers. Not having him available for Game 5 could turn out to be a costly affair for the 17-time NBA champions. Anthony Davis' impact on both ends of the floor is unparalleled, and his versatilty allows Frank Vogel to play with a traditional center in Andre Drummond.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is officially listed as questionable for Game 5 tonight against the Suns. #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/tdVrFyF6OE — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) June 1, 2021

In Anthony Davis' absence, both Drummond and Marc Gasol will have to step up their game. Gasol has been involved since Game 2, and has had a positive impact on proceedings so far despite his limited offensive output. Montrezl Harrell, who hasn't gotten many meaningful minutes so far, might also get some major minutes in the rotation.

The Phoenix Suns welcome the LA Lakers to the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight, with the tip-off set to take place at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

Also Read: "I am happy that I was able to fall on the sword for the rest of these athletes" - LeBron James looks back on the 'decision' that transformed the NBA