Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on Lakers' superstar's status (March 13)

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is listed as probable on the team's injury report against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday on the road.

The Lakers recently won consecutive home games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, both highly-ranked teams in their respective conferences.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Pacific Division rivals, with the Lakers determined to prevent a sweep at all costs. Their urgency arises from both a pressing need to move up the standings and to maintain their winning streak.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis grapples with soreness in both of his heels.

Interestingly, the Lakers did not mention his shoulder issue, which means it's now resolved.

AD suffered a shoulder injury during the Bucks-Lakers game. During Giannis Antetokounmpo's drive early in the second half, Davis attempted to draw a charge but was hit with an elbow to the shoulder by the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Greek Freak.

Despite the injury, Davis continued to play but struggled in the second half, only scoring eight points and appearing less aggressive. Throughout the game, he was seen consistently grabbing his shoulder and wincing in pain.

However, the likelihood of it being a severe injury is low, as with most upper-body injuries, players are typically unable to continue playing if the injury is serious.

If he ends up missing any games because of the injury, Jaxson Hayes will probably get more playing time. Additionally, there's a chance Harry Giles III, who was recently signed, could also see an increase in minutes.

Anthony Davis stats vs Sacramento Kings

The All-Star forward has played the Kings 31 times in his career as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Lakers, going 15-16.

He averaged 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 46.5%, including 28.0% from three-point range on 1.6 tries per game and 80.1% from the free-throw line on 7.3 attempts per game.

In the past three outings, he has averaged 17.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks on 43.2% field shooting, including a subpar 25.0% from the 3-point line and 87.5% from the charity stripe.

AD's availability will be pivotal for the Lakers to avoid being swept by their division rivals. He will be relied upon heavily as the primary defender against Domantas Sabonis and will aim to neutralize his pick-and-roll combinations with De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

Offensively, Davis will also play a crucial role, particularly in executing the Lakers' increasingly effective pick-and-roll plays with D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James. His contributions on both ends of the court will be instrumental in the Lakers' efforts to secure a victory against their division rivals.