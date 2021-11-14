Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs after their disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last time around.

With LeBron James sitting out due to an abdominal strain, the Lakers have looked to the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to inspire them to victory. They were slowly finding their feet and had won two straight games before the loss in their last NBA match.

Anthony Davis suffered a thumb injury in the recent loss to the OKC Thunder and played against the Portland Trail Blazers for only 7 minutes, which was reportedly due to a stomach illness. He has featured for the LA Lakers since then and has been their highest scorer in recent games.

In this article, we look at Anthony Davis’ chances of starting against the San Antonio Spurs.

What is Anthony Davis’ status for tonight's game against San Antonio Spurs?

The LA Lakers’ latest injury report lists a number of injuries, with Austin Reeves, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza along with LeBron James all listed out for the match. However, Anthony Davis has been listed as probable and is expected to start the game. Davis has started the last three games for the LA Lakers and has produced two double-doubles during this time.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James in action for the Los Angeles Lakers

Davis started in the loss against the Timberwolves and was easily the Lakers’ best player. He finished with 22 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for an all-round brilliant display.

Anthony Davis shot at 53.8% overall and converted 7 of his 13 FG attempts. He also had 10 free throw attempts and converted 8 of them.

Hence, Davis is in top form and has not suffered any injuries in recent games. He is expected to start against the San Antonio Spurs as the LA Lakers look to regain their winning form. They are currently 7th in Western Conference with a 7-6 record.

