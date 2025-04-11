Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Latest on Mavericks superstar's status (April 11)

Anthony Davis is listed as probable on the Dallas Mavericks’ injury report for their game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Davis is dealing with a left adductor strain along with a groin issue. However, given his probable status, he is expected to play barring any last-minute injuries.

Ad

Davis played in the Mavs’ last game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. It was his first game against his former team after being traded midseason for Luka Doncic. Davis didn’t have a great game with just 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting. He also added 11 rebounds and six assists.

The last time Davis missed a game was on April 4 against the LA Clippers when he was out with a left adductor strain. The injury also forced him to miss 17 straight games between Feb. 10 to March 21.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis is crucial to the Dallas Mavericks’ hopes of making the playoffs. They are currently 10th in the West with a 38-42 record and are locked into the final two play-in spots. They will try to move to the ninth position to gain home court advantage over the Sacramento Kings.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Davis should play, the team will be without Kyrie Irving (knee) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist). Klay Thompson (left foot), Spencer Dinwiddie (knee), Dante Exum (hand) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Ad

How has Anthony Davis fared against Toronto Raptors?

Anthony Davis has faced the Toronto Raptors in 16 regular-season games as a part of the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers. This will be his first game against Toronto in a Mavericks uniform. Davis and his teams have struggled in those games with a 6-10 record, as he averaged 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Davis last played the Raptors on Nov. 10 when the Lakers got a 123-103 win. He had 22 points, one steal and two blocks in the lopsided win.

Ad

How and where to watch Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Friday at American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast locally on KFAA/WFAA and TSN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More