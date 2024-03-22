Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on 2x All-Star's status (March 22)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been added to the team's injury report, tagged as questionable for the coming contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second and final matchup of their season series on Friday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Target Center in a highly anticipated matchup between two top-three teams in their respective conferences. As Cleveland embarks on a road trip aiming to rebound, the Target Center sets the stage for this Friday night clash.

The Timberwolves aim to bounce back from their recent loss and regain momentum, striving for consistency in their performances. In their previous encounter just weeks ago in Cleveland, the Cavaliers secured a 113-104 victory.

With the venue shifting to Minnesota, all eyes will be on the Timberwolves as they seek to deliver a strong response on their home court, going 23-9.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

In the middle of the third quarter against Utah, Edwards capitalized on an open drive to the rim and elevated for a powerful dunk. The Timberwolves standout performer posterized Jazz forward John Collins with a remarkable dunk, drawing reactions from the crowd in attendance.

The electrifying moment took a painful turn as the 22-year-old endured a dislocated finger during his remarkable slam.

The shooting guard grimaced, displaying his dislocated finger to his teammates, and promptly headed to the locker room for treatment.

The two-time All-Star has faced challenges with ankle injuries throughout the season, often appearing on the team's injury report due to such setbacks. These issues arose during the Feb. 27 game against the San Antonio Spurs when he accidentally tweaked his left ankle while maneuvering away from a screen.

In the 108-106 defeat against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, he encountered another setback with his ankle.

Edwards briefly departed the contest during the first half to receive treatment in the locker room for a suspected right ankle injury. Throughout the season, he has missed three games in total, all attributed to a hip injury sustained in November.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The marquee matchup from the NBA's eight-game lineup will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET with local broadcast available on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week, which can be purchased as a subscription.