Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Wolves guard's status after scary fall (March 8)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has not been added to the injury report, indicating that he will play on the second set of the back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the inaugural season series matchup.

The Wolves succeeded in pulling off the gutsy 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on the road, spearheaded by Anthony in the clutch. He ended the game with a team-high 44 points, 29 of which came in the second half.

However, it was not his scoring prowess that propelled the Wolves to victory; rather, it was his crucial block in the late stages of the game.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards faced an early challenge, twisting his left ankle just 26 seconds into the game, which momentarily sidelined him.

Showing remarkable determination, Ant made a return to play, only to encounter another setback before halftime due to a hard fall, necessitating another visit to the locker room.

Despite these obstacles, he made a second return to the game, demonstrating his commitment to the competition.

Reports indicate that he sustained injuries during the game-saving block attempt, where he hit his head against the rim and fell, landing on his wrist.

During the 114-105 victory against the Spurs on Feb. 27, the two-time All-Star endured another ankle injury, necessitating help to reach the locker room after he twisted his left ankle executing a sharp cut to catch a pass.

Despite the setback, he made a notable return to the game, taking a season-high 29 shots in a determined attempt to spearhead his team's effort.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The two-time All-Star has recorded a 4-2 advantage in the six games he has played the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ant has averaged 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 47.7% from the field, including 32.4% from beyond the arc and 100.0% from the free-throw line.

In his last game, Anthony Edwards ended with 26 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a steal on 10 of 18 shooting at 55.6%, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc on 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The inaugural matchup between the Wolves and Cavaliers will be nationally televised on ESPN, including local broadcasts on WUAB CW 43 and Bally Sports North Extra for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, with live streaming available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.