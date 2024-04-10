Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Timberwolves star's status (April 10)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards as available for Wednesday's marquee Western Conference matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The contest will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET and is part of the NBA's eight-game lineup tonight.

Fresh off a 130-121 victory against the struggling Washington Wizards, the Minnesota Timberwolves showcased their prowess Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards left no room for doubt, delivering a career-best performance with an impressive 51 points, garnering All-NBA first-team hype.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets asserted their dominance in a commanding 111-95 win over the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic displayed his usual excellence, notching 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in just 34 minutes of play. Not to be outdone, Jamal Murray contributed 28 points in a mere 27 minutes on the court.

With both teams boasting identical records of 55-24 leading into Wednesday night's matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold the top spot in the standings by virtue of their tiebreaker advantage over the Denver Nuggets.

However, Denver has an opportunity to shift the dynamics by securing a victory against the Timberwolves, thereby claiming sole possession of the top position. Adding to their advantage, the Nuggets have a seemingly more favorable schedule ahead, with matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies in their final two games of the regular season.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

During the third quarter of the Utah Jazz clash on March 18, Anthony Edwards capitalized on an open lane to the basket, executing a powerful dunk. The Minnesota Timberwolves standout guard thrilled the audience by soaring over Jazz forward John Collins for an impressive slam.

However, the exhilarating moment turned sour as Edwards endured a dislocated finger during his remarkable dunk. Wincing in pain, the shooting guard made his way to the locker room for treatment.

The two-time All-Star has been plagued by ankle injuries throughout the season, frequently appearing on the team's injury report. This was evident in the Feb. 27 showdown against the Spurs when he inadvertently twisted his left ankle while avoiding a screen.

In the 108-106 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, Anthony Edwards faced another setback with his ankle. Edwards briefly left the matchup during the first half to receive treatment for a suspected right ankle injury. This season, he has missed three games, all attributed to a hip injury sustained in November.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets?

Tonight's Western Conference matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will be aired nationally on ESPN, including local streaming options available on Altitude and Bally Sports North for home and away coverage.