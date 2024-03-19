Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Wolves 2x All-Star's status (March 19)

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is listed as available on the latest injury report and will suit up against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Tuesday.

The Wolves will be playing on the second set of their back-to-back, coming off an impressive 114-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday. The team was spearheaded by superstar "Ant-Man," finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists with a steal and two blocks, going 13 of 23 from the field, including 2 of 8 from the 3-point line and perfect from the free throw line, 4 of 4.

With Monday's win, the Wolves improved their winning streak to three games, including 5-2 in their past seven matchups and 8-5 since the All-Star break.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

In the third quarter's midpoint against Utah, Edwards seized an open path to the hoop and soared for an emphatic dunk. The standout player for the Timberwolves left Jazz forward John Collins in awe with a spectacular play that elicited reactions from spectators.

The electrifying moment took a painful turn as the 22-year-old suffered a dislocated finger amid his remarkable slam.

The shooting guard grimaced as he displayed his dislocated finger, promptly making his way to the locker room for treatment.

The two-time All-Star has also had mishaps with ankle injuries this season, as he has been frequently featured on the team's injury report for the same. These injuries occurred during the Feb. 27 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs when he inadvertently tweaked his left ankle while cutting from a screen.

He left the game briefly until returning to put on a show with a season-high 29 shots in the 114-105 win.

In the 108-106 loss against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, he suffered yet another setback, this time with his ankle, briefly exiting the contest during the first half to seek treatment in the locker room for a suspected right ankle injury. This season, he has missed three games in total, all stemming from a hip injury sustained in November.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Ant-Man has averaged 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 44.9% from the field, including 32.9% from beyond the arc and 80.9% from the free-throw line.

In their previous meeting, he notched 24 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals on 8 of 16 shooting, including 1 of 4 from the 3-point line and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, boasting a +11 net rating.