Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on 2x All-Star's status (March 4)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is listed as available for the second set of the back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers, the fourth and final matchup of their season series.

The announcement comes as the Timberwolves seek to rebound from a narrow 89-88 loss to the LA Clippers, which extended their losing streak to two games. Before that defeat, the team faced a 120-124 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. Since the All-Star break, the Timberwolves have posted a 3-3 record.

The Wolves have swept the Portland Trail Blazers in their season series in their last 3 outings. The Timberwolves demonstrated remarkable efficiency and defensive strength in their most recent game on Feb. 15. They managed to shoot an impressive 51.7% from the field, concurrently restricting the Trail Blazers to a mere 37.3% shooting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

On Tuesday against the Spurs, the two-time All-Star suffered an ankle injury that necessitated assistance for him to reach the locker room. Ant twisted his left ankle while making a sharp cut to receive a pass, causing concern about his immediate ability to continue playing.

Despite this setback, he made a commendable return to the court, launching a season-high 29 shots in a determined effort to rally his team.

Expand Tweet

This incident was not his first encounter with injury this season. On February 2, during a closely contested game against the Orlando Magic, which ended in a 108-106 defeat for the Timberwolves, Edwards temporarily exited the game in the first half due to an apparent right ankle injury, only to return later.

Throughout the season, he has been sidelined for a total of three games, all attributed to a hip injury he sustained in November.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Ant has appeared in 12 games against the Portland Trail Blazers and has won seven of those matchups.

He has averaged 28.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists with 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks on 49.2% shooting, including 40.2% from beyond the arc and 73.0% from the charity stripe.

Ant has displayed remarkable efficiency in his performances against the Portland Trail Blazers, nearly achieving the coveted 50/40/90 shooting splits. Over the course of their matchups this season, he has posted impressive averages of 28.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

His shooting accuracy has been outstanding, with a field goal percentage of 56.1%, including 38.9% from 3-point range, and an 86.7% success rate from the free-throw line.

These statistics underscore Edwards' significant contributions and his pivotal role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' offense, as he edges close to joining the elite group of players who have achieved the 50/40/90 benchmark.