Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs New York Knicks? Latest injury update from Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 20)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are first in the Western Conference, thanks to Anthony Edwards stepping up and becoming a much more lethal force. Standing in their way next are the New York Knicks, who they face on Monday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Edwards had 23 points, five 3-pointers, four assists and three rebounds but was fouled out.

Stepping up was Karl-Anthony Towns who led the team with 29 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks.

The good news is that both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are expected to suit up against the New York Knicks. However, there are two players in the Timberwolves' injury list.

Jordan McLaughlin is expected to rejoin the roster by early December, while Jaylen Clark' Achilles injury is likely to heal by mid-February.

Rudy Gobert sees a lot of growth from Anthony Edwards this 2023-24 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a leap this season, leading the stacked Western Conference. Much of it is due to adjusting to one another and Anthony Edwards embracing a leadership role.

Edwards is averaging his career high of 26.0 points along with 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals. More than the stats, center Rudy Gobert noticed that Edwards has had a better approach this year.

"I feel like he's grown a lot from last year, and even this year from Day 1 (during) training camp," Gobert said. "(Against the Pelicans), I thought was one of his best games I watched him play. He was 10-for-11. Insane. ... He made the right play and let the game come to him."

However, Timberwolves Chris Finch is not yet satisfied with what the team has accomplished after 12 games. He challenges the team to do so consistently in an 82-game season.

"It's early," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after his team's 121-120 win over New Orleans on Saturday. "We've got to keep doing it. But we've got a lot of guys who play hard, (who) play for each other."

After battling the New York Knicks, the Timberwolves will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and the Sacramento Kings two days later.