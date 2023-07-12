Is Ausar Thompson playing tonight against Toronto Raptors in NBA Summer League? (12th July 2023)

Detroit Pistons No. 5 draft pick Ausar Thompson should play on Wednesday in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Pistons face off against the Toronto Raptors from 6pm ET on July 12 and airs on ESPN2 from Las Vegas.

Thompson thinks he has not played up to his potential yet in the Las Vegas summer league. He will have a big opportunity against the Raptors to bump up his production. The Pistons roster is more talented than the Raptors. Toronto has yet to win in the summer league.

Thompson scored 12 points on 6-of-13 shooting in the Pistons' second game of summer league. Detroit lost to the Houston Rockets 113-101. Thompson showed off his versatility and all-around skills in the game. He grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in 29 minutes.

He also showed off his defense. He recorded three steals and two blocks in the loss.

Thompson’s shooting was a bit of a concern going into the draft. He was 0-for-2 from 3-point range in the game. His twin brother Amen did not play in the game for the Rockets.

He played a bit worse in Detroit’s first summer league game. Thompson had just seven points in Detroit’s 89-78 win against the Orlando Magic. He was 1-of-4 from the floor in 27 minutes. However, Thompson's athleticism was on display in the game, as he recorded nine rebounds and three blocks. Thompson’s effort and ability on the defensive end is already shining in his early NBA career.

Through two games, the 20-year-old showed he could be a playmaker. Cade Cunningham figures to handle most of the playmaking duties for the Pistons but Thompson is showing he can be a secondary playmaker for the team.

Thompson will need to improve his shooting. Most of his offense came at the rim. He is showing he has the strength and athleticism to finish at the rim. However, he still struggles a bit with his outside jumper.

Game Odds

Spread: Detroit Pistons (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 180.5

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-200) vs Toronto Raptors (+170)

Game Preview

The Pistons have much more depth and young talent in this one. They should be able to use that versatile rotation to outlast Toronto. The Raptors have struggled in summer league so far and might be overmatched in this one. Detroit has too many scoring options to stop. They should be able to pick up another win in this one.

