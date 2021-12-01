Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat have been a better rebounding team this season compared to their 2020-21 NBA campaign, thanks to Bam Adebayo. They are ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-8 record and will be in search of another win to maintain their top three status.

The Heat are coming off a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets at FTX Arena. The last time both teams met, it ended in a victory for the Nuggets and a dustup that has sidelined Markieff Morris for 11 consecutive games.

Bam Adebayo is not the most dominant center in the league, but his versatility and skill set sets him apart from many. While the Heat have enough firepower to win games without him, it will be a much easier process with him on the floor.

Despite having capable replacements in Dewayne Dedmon and KZ Okpala, fans will be interested to know if their versatile big man will feature in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What is Bam Adebayo's status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Utah Jazz

According to the team's official injury report, he is listed as "questionable" for the matchup against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Although he has successfully played with the injury, he is yet to make a 100% recovery.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Dewayne Dedmon (knee) & Bam Adebayo (thumb) are all listed as questionable.



Markieff Morris (neck) has been ruled out. #CLEvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (illness) is listed as probable to play in tonight's game vs the Cavs.Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Dewayne Dedmon (knee) & Bam Adebayo (thumb) are all listed as questionable.Markieff Morris (neck) has been ruled out. #CLEvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (illness) is listed as probable to play in tonight's game vs the Cavs.Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Dewayne Dedmon (knee) & Bam Adebayo (thumb) are all listed as questionable.Markieff Morris (neck) has been ruled out.

Bam Adebayo has had to sit out three games for the Heat so far this season. In the Heat's last game against the Nuggets, he struggled in the first half due to the thumb sprain but managed to register 24 points and 13 rebounds.

When will Bam Adebayo return?

Bam Adebayo's status is day-to-day, meaning it will most likely be a game-time decision. The Cavs have a dominant frontcourt, and the Heat will need all the paint presence they can get.

A 3-3 run in the last six games is not impressive, especially for this Heat team that has brought in elite talent and are looking to become championship contenders. Without Bam Adebayo in the matchup, the Cavs will likely dominate the paint and might result in a second consecutive loss.

How does Bam Adebayo's absence impact the Heat?

The Heat will not have a hard time scoring without Bam Adebayo, but his presence on the defensive end is irreplaceable. Even though the Heat have won the three games he missed, they were against average teams.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bam Adebayo is the third-best scorer on the team and leads them in rebounds. He is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Even with these numbers, many still believe he is yet to play his best brand of basketball this season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar