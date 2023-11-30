Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on 2x All-Star's availability (Nov. 30)

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat will host the Indiana Pacers tonight to kick-off a two-game mini-series. The two teams are facing off for the first time this season. The Heat are struggling off late due to several injuries while the Pacers have surprised the sports world with their performance this season.

Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak and will be motivated to end its skid. The team is currently seventh in the East with a 10-8 record. Indiana, on the other hand, has had a roller-coaster of a month, having alternating wins and losses and a 9-7 record as the 6th seed in the conference.

Bam Adebayo is listed as probable for tonight due to a left hip contusion. He has missed two of the team's last four games, but did lace up in their last outing against Milwaukee.

The player has missed just three games this season and is averaging a career-high 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game with incredible shooting splits from across the field.

The Heat have a lot of players listed on the injury report along with Bam Abebayo. Superstar Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle and so is Haywood Highsmith due to a lower back contusion.

Duncan Robinson is probable to play with a thumb sprain while Tyler Herro, Dru Smith and RJ Hampton are also ruled out. Herro is dealing with a sprained right ankle, Hampton has a sprained right knee and Smith is recovering from a third-degree ACL sprain in his right knee.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have Isaiah Jackson and TJ McConnell listed as questionable while Jalen Smith is sidelined for tonight.

The Miami Heat failed to qualify for the quarter-final of the NBA In-Season Tournament, finishing third in East Group B with a 2-2 record. The two games added to their regular-season schedule are against the Raptors and Cavaliers.

How to watch Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat take on the Indiana Pacers?

The game between Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $17 on Vivid Seats and $19 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV with local coverage on Bally Sports Sun for the Heat and Bally Sports Indiana for the Pacers.

International viewers and fans without local cable can livestream the game with the NBA League Pass. One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710 and 93.5/107.5 The Fan to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

Unfortunately, NBA Fans in India cannot watch Bam Adebayo in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema. However, they can watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

