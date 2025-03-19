Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest injury update on Suns star (March 19)

Bradley Beal's Phoenix Suns continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. However, the three-time All-Star will be sidelined for the second consecutive outing as he tends to a hamstring injury.

Beal exited Sunday's 107-96 road loss to the LA Lakers early due to what was initially described as left hamstring tightness. The following day, he underwent an MRI, which identified a left hamstring strain.

Per Suns coach Mike Budenholzer, Beal will be re-evaluated in one week. The 2021 NBA championship coach stressed the importance of Beal getting healthy amid his squad's play-in push.

"I feel bad for Brad," Budenholzer said before Monday's 129-89 blowout home victory over the Toronto Raptors. "We've just got to find a way to try to keep him healthy. Hopefully, get him right. We've got to get ready to go play tonight and each night."

Beal has been limited to 48 appearances this season, averaging his fewest points per game (17.3) since his third season (2014-15).

Despite his decline, Phoenix is heavily invested in its third-leading scorer. Beal's earning $50.2 million this season and has a no-trade clause in his five-year contract, which runs through the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

With 13 contests remaining, the shorthanded Suns sit 11th in the Western Conference (32-37). Meanwhile, they have the NBA's toughest remaining strength of schedule (.616 average opponent winning percentage), making every game critical.

How have the Suns fared without Bradley Beal this season?

While Mike Budenholzer appears discouraged about Bradley Beal's extended absence, Phoenix has fared better without the 13-year veteran.

Through 48 contests with Beal, the Suns have gone 21-27. Conversely, they have a winning 11-10 record across 21 outings with him inactive.

Joining Beal on the sidelines on Wednesday is sharpshooter Grayson Allen (foot) and veteran center Mason Plumlee (quadriceps).

With Phoenix undermanned in the backcourt, role players Tyus Jones, Collin Gillespie, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Cody Martin will likely continue seeing increased opportunities.

The Suns (32-37) will look to sweep their two-game season series against the Bulls (29-39) after securing a 121-117 road victory on Feb. 22.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns game details

Wednesday's tilt between the Bulls and Suns tips off at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It airs on AZFamily and CHSN, and can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

