Is Brandon Ingram playing against the Houston Rockets tonight? Latest on the Raptors star's availability (Feb. 9)

The Toronto Raptors threw their hat into the ring in one of the most chaotic trade deadlines in NBA history. Their biggest move was the addition of former New Orleans Pelicans wing and 2019-20 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram while managing to retain their young stars.

Toronto sent Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to New Orleans with a 2026 first-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick. Ingram will come in as one of the Raptors' top scoring options, joining a young core headlined by Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

He passed his physical to make the trade official but remains sidelined with an ankle injury. On Saturday night, Ingram appeared on Toronto's injury report ahead of their matchup versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The Raptors submitted their updated injury report ahead of their matchup versus the Rockets and ruled Brandon Ingram out despite some belief he could make his Raptors debut.

Here is a look at the Raptors' complete injury report ahead of Sunday's tip-off versus Houston.

Brandon Ingram headlines seven-player injury report for Raptors

Ingram was ruled out due to an illness and a left ankle sprain. The Raptors star has missed 29 consecutive games due to his ankle injury. He has played just 18 games this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range.

Joining Ingram on Toronto's injury report are RJ Barrett, Ulrich Chomche, A.J. Lawson, Jakob Poeltl, P.J. Tucker and James Wiseman, all of whom were ruled out. Barrett is in concussion protocol, while James Wiseman and P.J. Tucker have been waived following a trade, designating them away from the team.

Poeltl was ruled out with an illness and a hip pointer, and the duo of Lawson and Chomche were each ruled out with a G League designation.

