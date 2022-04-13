Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans had an incredible second half of their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They finished ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 36-46 record but will know that their job is not done.

With the NBA introducing the play-in tournament last season, the seventh to 10th ranked teams will compete in a knockout competition before the playoffs. The winner of the knockout game between the ninth and 10th-placed teams will play against the loser of the seventh-eighth matchup. The victor of the latter contest will clinch the eighth seed in the conference.

Not much was expected from the Pelicans team, especially with their franchise player Zion Williamson missing the entire campaign due to a foot injury. Nonetheless, the Pelicans, despite a horrid start to the season, turned things around in incredible fashion.

They will fancy their chances of featuring in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake The New Orleans Pelicans are in the Play-In Tournament. Incredible turnaround from a 1-12 start to the season. And they don't even have Zion back...yet The New Orleans Pelicans are in the Play-In Tournament. Incredible turnaround from a 1-12 start to the season. And they don't even have Zion back...yet

Later tonight, the Pelicans will host the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Arena for a chance to play the LA Clippers, who lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. It's all hands on deck, which is why fans would like to know if their best player, Ingram, will be available for the tie.

What is Brandon Ingram's status for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs?

LA Clippers players defend against Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans

According to the latest injury report, Brandon Ingram is listed as "probable" ahead of tonight's game against the Spurs. Tightness in his right hamstring is the reason for his appearance on the injury report.

Ingram missed the last three games of the regular season due to the same injury but has had enough time to rehabilitate and practice with the team. Regardless of what the injury report carries, Ingram, after Tuesday's practice, said that he will gear up against the Spurs later tonight.

Although Ingram was not as impactful in their quest for a playoff feature due to injury, his presence will be a massive boost for the team. The Pelicans had a better spell after the February 10 trade deadline that brought in CJ McCollum.

With Ingram in and out of the lineup, McCollum's veteran presence and scoring ability were impactful for the Pelicans. The 2019-20 Most Improved player has played in only 55 games this season, and the team has a winning record (29-26) with him on the floor.

Ingram finished the regular season averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field.

