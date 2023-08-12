Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight vs Slovenia - August 12th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

On August 12, Team USA will face off against Slovenia in a tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup, and Brandon Ingram will likely retain his starting role within the rotation. He is set to participate against Luka Doncic and the Slovenia National Team.

In his last outing against Germany, Ingram produced an impressive performance for a player that is still acclimating himself to the international style of play. In 21 minutes of playing time, Ingram produced 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks as he displayed his versatility on both ends of the floor.

Ingram doesn't project to be a featured member of Team USA's offense, but as a versatile three-level scorer, he can step into a larger role when required. He also offers secondary and tertiary scoring behind some of Team USA's bigger offensive threats.

If Brandon Ingram can provide a consistent two-way threat for Team USA, his role will play an integral part in potentially challenging for the World Cup in mid-September. After all, Ingram has been one of the best players on the New Orleans Pelicans in recent seasons, and has proven capable of taking a secondary seat at the table behind stars such as Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.

Brandon Ingram enjoyed a strong 2022-23 NBA Season

Despite behind hit by injury, Brandon Ingram enjoyed a strong season for the New Orleans Pelicans. Averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game, along with 5.8 assists and 5.5. rebounds, Ingram, is proving himself to be one of the better forwards in the NBA at present.

Team USA will now be hoping that Ingram can parlay that form into the World Cup as he bids to prove himself on a new stage surrounded by new teammates. If the former lottery pick is able to produce at a high level, then his presence within the rotation will go some way to propelling his team toward the latter knockout stages.

Ingram has also proven to be a solid defender - both individually and as part of a team system, as he utilizes his height and length to close gaps.

In international competition, the rules of defense are a little different, with the halfcourt often being more compact. Due to the slight rule variations, Ingram's size and length could be even more of a boost to Team USA's defensive system as they look to contain some of the most talented players in the world.

Furthermore, Brandon Ingram's perimeter game could be the perfect foil to the penetration-based scoring of Anthony Edwards, who projects to be the primary scorer for Team USA throughout the World Cup.

