Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on Thunder star's availability (April 9)

OKC Thunder star Chet Holmgren is expected to play Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. While the Thunder are yet to submit their injury report, they are playing a back-to-back and are unlikely to make any changes.

Holmgren participated in both the Thunder’s games against the LA Lakers this week. He recorded 10 points and three rebounds in the loss on Sunday. On Tuesday, he fared slightly better, recording 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

It has been a difficult season for Holmgren, making only 31 appearances for the Thunder, averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. After all that time off, Holmgren’s numbers have declined in comparison to his rookie season last year.

Despite not having Holmgren for a large part of the season, the Thunder have done well and hold the best record in the league. They have clinched the Western Conference and have a 65-14 record for the season.

Holmgren is now back in the lineup and ready to contribute, having played close to 27 minutes each game. This is likely being done to ensure that he doesn’t aggravate his injury ahead of the playoffs. So, Holmgren could play more and contribute when it matters most.

Chet Holmgren’s stats against the Phoenix Suns

Chet Holmgren has only managed three appearances against the Suns, averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. With him not getting his usual playing time, he will likely fail to match his average against the Suns on Wednesday.

However, the Suns have lost seven straight games are in abysmal form, while Holmgren is due for a big one. So he might just surprise us as the Thunder take on a struggling Phoenix team.

When and where to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Thunder-Suns game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix this Wednesday. The game will kick off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on FDSNM. Fans can also watch the game via streaming with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

It will be interesting to see what Chet Holmgren has in store for the Phoenix Suns tonight.

