Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Exploring Nets star's status (March 24)

D’Angelo Russell is listed as questionable on the Brooklyn Nets’ injury report for their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Russell is dealing with an ankle injury that also sidelined him against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. More clarity on Russell’s participation on Monday should be available before tipoff.

Russell has been dealing with an ankle injury for some time. FOX Sports’ injury history for Russell lists the ankle issue as the primary reason for him missing games since Feb. 20 when he originally hurt his ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played just 17 minutes and 30 seconds in that game, scoring three points.

He missed five games as an immediate result of the injury. After he made his comeback on March 4, he sat out games against the Cavs (March 11) and Atlanta Hawks (March 16) as well.

D’Angelo Russell did play against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and had a fairly successful game with 22 points and six assists, as the Nets lost 105-99 in OT. He very likely twisted his ankle in the game which forced him to miss the second leg of a two-game series against Indy.

Brooklyn’s injury concerns don’t end with Russell. The Nets will be without Cam Thomas for the rest of the season with a left hamstring injury, while Ziaire Williams is questionable with a hamstring issue as well.

How has D’Angelo Russell fared against Dallas Mavericks?

D’Angelo Russell has faced the Dallas Mavericks in 23 games across his career with four teams so far: LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. He has an 11-12 losing record against Orlando. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in those 23 games.

Russell is having a down season and averaging a career-low 13.0 points per contest across 54 games with the Lakers and Nets. He also averages 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KFAA and YES. Fans can also watch the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

