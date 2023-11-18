Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Milwaukee Bucks superstar's availability status revealed (Nov. 18)

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks at home tonight and Damian Lillard's presence is incredibly important for a point guard battle with Luka Doncic. The Bucks are entering this game on a three-game winning streak and the Mavericks have won three of their last four games.

Lillard's start with the Bucks hasn't been what everyone expected. His addition has certainly improved the offense but significantly worsened the defense. Wisconsin fans are now realising the difference between Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard. The coaching staff needs to figure out how to overcome the defensive liability, and they need to do it soon.

The Milwaukee Bucks are near the bottom of the league in nearly every defensive metric, despite having Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. They were fourth in the league in defensive rating last year and are 22nd in that category this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard hasn't missed any game this season and is available for the game against the Mavericks as well. The Bucks need their star point guard to go head-to-head with Doncic. Lillard's presence also ensures Doncic will have to spend energy on the defensive end.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is active tonight too. He was listed as probable in the team's last outing against Charlotte but isn't listed on the injury report for this matchup.

Moreover, Jae Crowder continues to be out as he recovers from groin surgery. MarJon Beauchamp and Chris Livingston were ruled out of the last game due to injuries but there is no status about them tonight. They are likely to miss tonight's matchup as well.

How to watch Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $54 on Vivid Seats and $55 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin for the Bucks and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas for the Mavericks. International viewers and fans without local cable can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

One can tune in to the radio to the channel SiriusXM, 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

NBA Fans in India can watch Damian Lillard and the Greek Freak in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema and the channel Sports 18. Indian fans can also watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

Poll : Who will win? Milwaukee Dallas 0 votes