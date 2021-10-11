Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings in what will be their second fixture of the NBA preseason campaign. Damian Lillard, who has for quite a few weeks been linked with a move away, has not suffered any injuries but is not expected to take part in the second game against the Sacramento Kings.

The Portland Trail Blazers lost the first game against the Golden State Warriors as Lillard top scored with 19 points and four rebounds while CJ McCollum also produced 12 points. However, the star of the night was Jusuf Nurkic, who played 23 minutes and scored 15 points along with 10 rebounds. In this article, we look at Damian Lillard’s chances of playing against the Sacramento Kings.

Full audio on The Woj Pod: Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on his summer of conversations with star Damian Lillard.Full audio on The Woj Pod: apple.co/3uZFmEl Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on his summer of conversations with star Damian Lillard.

What is Damian Lillard’s status for tonight's game against Sacramento Kings?

Fans will be disappointed to learn that Damian Lillard has been ruled out of the game by head coach Chauncey Billups. Both Lillard and CJ McCollum will not take part in the game against the Sacramento Kings despite the fact that they are not injured.

Damian Lillard is not fatigued and does not have any niggling issues either. However, he has been confirmed to be rested by the head coach, who is looking to give some other players increased game time instead,

Lillard, who was only recently linked with a move to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that was also rumored to involve Ben Simmons, was almost single-handedly responsible for the Playoff qualification, with CJ McCollum also playing an important role in the series against Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

Damian Lillard had 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds and had quite a few memorable clutch winners throughout the regular season. Despite the rumors surrounding a potential move in the next few weeks, Lillard started off the preseason campaign quite strongly and can be expected to play against the Phoenix Suns on the 14th.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Luke Walton said Kings would hold some guys out of Monday's preseason game in Portland but nothing serious.That said, Marvin Bagley III is doubtful to play (knee soreness) Blazers w/out: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Tony Snell, Ben McLemore, Nas Little, Norm Powell, C. Zeller Luke Walton said Kings would hold some guys out of Monday's preseason game in Portland but nothing serious.That said, Marvin Bagley III is doubtful to play (knee soreness) Blazers w/out: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Tony Snell, Ben McLemore, Nas Little, Norm Powell, C. Zeller

When will Damian Lillard return?

Damian Lillard is not injured or has any other issues affecting his availability. Hence, while he will not play against the Sacramento Kings, Lillard will be available for the next match against the Phoenix Suns. He produced a strong performance in the first game and can be expected to feature for the rest of the preseason campaign after the Sacramento Kings.

