Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on Bucks' All-Star's status (April 5)

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard is tagged as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. It will be the third game of their season series, which is tied one apiece, and is included in the NBA's 12-game lineup.

Milwaukee is piecing together a commendable season, yet it hasn't been without challenges. With three different coaches on the sideline, the team's stability has been questioned. Now, it's Doc Rivers who will endeavor to steer this squad toward a successful postseason campaign.

However, it's essential to consider their recent performance, which has been less than stellar. The Bucks have managed just one victory in their past five games, a triumph over the Hawks (122-113).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This win was sandwiched between two separate two-game losing streaks. Their losses came against the LA Lakers (128-124), New Orleans Pelicans (107-100), Washington Wizards (117-113), and most recently, the Memphis Grizzlies (111-101) at home.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Lillard has been absent from Milwaukee's lineup for the past three games due to an adductor strain. However, this marks the first instance where he's listed as "questionable" since his sidelining.

Another update is expected following Friday's shootaround. Should Lillard make a return, it's probable that Pat Connaughton would resume his role in the second unit.

If both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are unable to participate in Friday's game, the Bucks could seize the chance to provide valuable game time to their less experienced players in preparation for the playoffs.

Damian Lillard stats vs Toronto Raptors

Damian Lillard has appeared in 22 games against the Toronto Raptors, splitting them 11-11. He has averaged 25.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists with 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks on 46.6% shooting from the field, including 36.6% from the beyond the arc and 89.0% from the free-throw line, during his tenure with the Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the two games he has played the Raptors this season, he has averaged 26.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists with 1.0 steals and 3.0 turnovers on 48.1% shooting from the field, 35.7% from the 3-point line on 7.0 attempts and 91.3% from the free-throw line on 11.5 attempts.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Eastern Conference matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks will be aired locally on WMLW The M and SN Network for home and away coverage, respectively, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT at Fiserv Forum.