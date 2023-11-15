Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Latest injury report from the Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 15)

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks begin their two-game road trip with a visit to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

The Bucks lost to the Raptors on the road this season, with their lack of perimeter defense getting exposed. Milwaukee is entering this game with four wins in their last six games, like Toronto.

The Bucks aren't looking like the favorites anymore after 10 games into the season. The consequences of replacing Jrue Holiday with Damian Lillard have been evident at the defensive end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks are one of the worst teams in the league on defense, with bottom-table statistics in nearly every defensive metric.

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard is available to play. He didn't play against the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic due to a persistent calf injury but is expected to lace up.

The Milwaukee Bucks, though, have Giannis Antetokoumpo listed as probable for injury management on his right calf. He hasn't missed a game this season. Additionally, Jae Crowder and Chris Livingston are out due to groin surgery and ankle sprain, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. listed as doubtful. Anunoby has a laceration in his right finger, while Trent is dealing with right foot plantar fasciitis. Christian Koloko is sidelined due to a respiratory illness.

How to watch Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors?

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors drives against Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors will take place at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The tickets for the gamr are on sale for as low as $42, as per Vivid Seats.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on TSN for Canada and the Raptors and Bally Sports Wisconsin for the Bucks. International viewers and fans without local cable can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

One can tune in to the radio to the channel SiriusXM, Sportsnet 590 and 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ to listen to the broadcast of the game.

NBA Fans in India cannot watch the game on Jio Cinema, as the streaming service is broadcasting the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. Fans in the country will have to watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

Poll : Who will win? Milwaukee Toronto 0 votes