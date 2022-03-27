Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have struggled in recent games, a far contrast from their blistering start to the 2021-22 NBA season. They have cooled off drastically and are currently ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Injuries have played a significant role in their recent slump, as they have played without their best defensive players for an extended period of time. Although Alex Caruso is back in the lineup, they are still missing Lonzo Ball, who was having a breakout season in his new team.

Later tonight, the Bulls will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an attempt to get back to winning ways. They have managed only four wins in 14 attempts since returning from the All-Star break. The Bulls are desperate for a win, and their best chance of winning is with DeMar on the floor.

What is DeMar DeRozan's status for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball to the basket against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

According to the Bulls' latest injury report, DeRozan is listed as "probable" ahead of tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been playing with a left adductor strain and might be on-hand to help the Bulls to win No. 43.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls DeMar DeRozan is listed as probable for our game vs. Cleveland on Saturday (left adductor strain). DeMar DeRozan is listed as probable for our game vs. Cleveland on Saturday (left adductor strain). https://t.co/EtlGUUrrRI

Debo missed their last outing against the New Orleans Pelicans, which ended in a 17-point loss due to a similar injury. Seeing as he is day-to-day, a return tonight is likely.

The Bulls have been underperforming recently, which is why they would need all the help they can get. With DeRozan in the lineup, there is a chance for the Bulls to get a much-needed victory to avoid falling to sixth place.

DeRozan has been immense for the Bulls since joining the franchise during the offseason. He was draining buzzer-beaters effortlessly and was near unstoppable from the mid range.

Bulls Nation @BullsNationCP DeMar DeRozan is this season's NBA leader in total FGs made with 680 (on 50.6% FG) DeMar DeRozan is this season's NBA leader in total FGs made with 680 (on 50.6% FG) https://t.co/QDNGaPe9tx

Regardless of DeMar's contributions, the Bulls have had a difficult time contending with the heavyweights this season. They have failed to win a game against the championship contenders in the league.

DeMar has been one of the most durable Bulls players this season, as he has featured in 68 of the team's 73 outings. He is also their leasing scorer, averaging 27.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

