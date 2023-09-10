Is Dennis Schroder married? Looking at personal life of German basketball superstar

Dennis Schroder led Germany to a 83-77win over Serbia in the FIBA World Cup 2023 final. Schroder top-scored with 28 points. Recognized as one of the best role players in the NBA, Schroder is primed to have a quality season with the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors guard is married to Ellen Schroder, previously Ellen Ziolo.

Ellen has made her mark as a model who has collaborated with famous brands such as Versace, Harper's Bazaar, Dolce & Gabbana, etc. She got engaged to Schroder in 2018 and got married in 2019. The couple has two children: Dennis Jr. and Imalia Aaliyah.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dennis Schroder's personal life explored

Schroder was born in Braunschweig, Germany, on Sept. 15, 1993. He was raised by his parents, Axel and Fatou Schroder. Unfortunately, his father passed away in 2009, which led to Schroder's complete focus on basketball.

He talked about his father's death with Bruno Altieri for an ESPN article:

"That completely changed my life. I told him the week before that I was going to get serious about basketball. He was there for my first game. And after that happened, I just thought about going to the gym and training."

Following his father's death, Schroder continued with his basketball training and started his career with the SG Braunschweig and the Phantoms Braunschweig. After his time playing in Germany, he was selected 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2013 NBA draft.

He played his first five seasons in the league with the Hawks, averaging 12.9 points per game (43.4% shooting, including 32.0% from 3-point range) and 4.8 assists.

After his time in Atlanta, he played two seasons with the OKC Thunder, one season with the Lakers, one season with the Boston Celtics and one season with the Houston Rockets. Following his tenure with the Rockets, he found his way back with the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to getting acquired by the Raptors, Schroder finished his previous season with the Lakers averaging 12.6 ppg (41.5% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range) and 4.5 apg.

As one of the more dependable scorers in the NBA, Dennis Schroder continues to make his late father proud after 10 seasons and counting.