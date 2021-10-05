Is Derrick Rose playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Derrick Rose has not been added to the official injury list released by the New York Knicks ahead of their first preseason matchup against the Indiana Pacers later today. The Knicks, who have recently added the likes of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, head into the new NBA season with a stacked roster that will be hoping to make a healthy playoff run.

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel have all been reported to be fit enough to start in the preseason fixture at Madison Square Garden. Derrick Rose has traditionally had a lot of injury-related concerns, with the 2020-21 NBA season proving to be his best with respect to games missed in recent years. In this article, we look at everything that is known about Derrick Rose’s chances of featuring in the opening preseason matchup.

Overtime @overtime Derrick Rose like my favorite dad ever 💪Happy birthday @drose Derrick Rose like my favorite dad ever 💪Happy birthday @drose 🌹 https://t.co/1c3KkGvldE

What is Derrick Rose’s status for tonight's game against Indiana Pacers?

While Rose has been rumored to be far away from match fitness, he joined training alongside other New York Knicks stars with no official statement being released with regard to his potential availability. The latest injury report released by the Knicks only included Mitchell Robinson, who has been listed as “questionable” for the start of the regular season.

Derrick Rose in action for the New York Knicks

Rose has been training for the last few days and is expected to feature heavily in the initial preseason match against the Indiana Pacers. He had a torrid time with the Detroit Pistons during the 2019-20 NBA season and featured in only 15 matches due to multiple injury troubles.

However, Derrick Rose made a strong return to form in the past season and averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds while scoring at just above 50% overall. On the other hand, Rose also produced an efficiency of 41.1% from the three-point zone, which is by far a career high.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife "Excuse my English but I'm born to do this shit. This is what I do." - Derrick Rose🌹 Game Winner

Rose’s performances last season led to the New York Knicks deciding to renew his contract for another year, a decision that he will now be looking to prove worthwhile in the coming months. Regardless, the 2011 NBA MVP is expected to start against the Indiana Pacers and is one of the multiple stars that the Knicks will be counting on during the preseason friendly.

