Is Derrick White playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Exploring Celtics star’s status (March 18)

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics will be back in action Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets after not playing for the past two days. The Celtics last played against the same team on Saturday and got a narrow 115-113 win.

White missed that game, as it was the second leg of a back-to-back set and he was dealing with a left knee contusion. He was listed as doubtful in the injury report and was downgraded to out before tipoff. He is no longer on the injury report and should start for the Celtics on Tuesday.

White has been mostly healthy this season, playing in 64 of the Celtics' 68 games so far. He has been prolific since the All-Star break, averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 12 games.

While White should play, the Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown who is dealing with a back injury. Jayson Tatum is questionable with a knee injury.

How has Derrick White fared against Brooklyn Nets?

Derrick White has played the Brooklyn Nets 16 times so far in his career for the San Antonio Spurs and Celtics. He has a 12-4 winning record against them, averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

His best performance was a 27-point outing on Feb. 14, 2024. The Celtics won that game 136-86. White also had four assists and a steal in that one while shooting 10-for-16 from the floor, including 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.

For the season, he is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

How and where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics?

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at TD Garden. NBA TV will broadcast the game nationally, while YES and NBC SPORTS BOSTON will provide local coverage. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

