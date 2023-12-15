Is Devin Booker playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest update on 3-time NBA All-Star's availability (Dec. 15)

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are scheduled to host the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. So far this season, when healthy, the former Kentucky Wildcat has averaged 28.1 points in the 15 games that he played.

It is seen in the injury report that Devin Booker is available to play against the New York Knicks. The injury of Booker has been closely monitored because he has been in and out of the roster this 2023-24 season.

However, the injury report shows that Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen are marked as 'questionable' to play and are game-time decisions. Josh Okogie is ruled as out with a hip injury while Damion Lee has no timetable to return from his knee injury.

What happened to Devin Booker?

In the 24 games so far for the Phoenix Suns this season, Devin Booker has played in 15 of them. He has been in and out of the roster but the trend is going well for him as he played for five consecutive games.

The last time Booker missed a game was on Dec. 1 against the Denver Nuggets as he had an ankle injury. He also had two calf injuries from October to November that made him miss eight of the team's first nine games.

Devin Booker's stats vs the New York Knicks

This is going to be the second time that the Knicks and Suns faced this season and they split their season series in 2022-23. The last laugh was from the Phoenix Suns as the Suns won by three points, 116-113.

During the Suns' win, Booker was the team's leading scorer with 28 points along with 11 assists, five rebounds and two blocks. He also shot 10-of-25 from the field and missed only one of his eight free throw shots.

With Kevin Durant out in their last encounter with the New York Knicks, Booker had help from Eric Gordon who had 25 points and shot 6-of-9 from beyond the 3-point line. Jordan Goodwyn came off the bench and chipped in 14 points along with Nassir Little contributing 11 markers.

In this matchup, the Phoenix Suns are coming in as the favored team to win over the New York Knicks with the spread at 5.5 points. Their next opponents after the Knicks are the Washington Wizards on December 17 at their home court in Arizona.