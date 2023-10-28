Is Devin Booker playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest injury report from the Phoenix Suns (28th October)

Devin Booker's 2023-24 NBA campaign is off to a rocky start. He is set to miss another matchup just a few days into the season and there is no timeline for his return. The Phoenix Suns assured fans that Booker was set to play against the LA Lakers but he was ruled out at the last minute.

Booker is listed as doubtful for the home opener against the Utah Jazz tonight due to a sprained left ankle. If he indeed doesn't lace up, he will miss his second straight game.

Additionally, Bradley Beal and Damion Lee are officially sidelined for the game as well. Beal is yet to make his Suns debut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Suns beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a close game on opening night and then lost to LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Including tonight's matchup, the Suns have a three-game home stand where they will be expected to dominate. They play the San Antonio Spurs back-to-back and will get their first taste of Victor Wembanyama's talent.

Devin Booker entered the season as one of the favorites to win the MVP award. However, if he isn't healthy enough to play 65 games by the end of the year, he will not be eligible for the honor regardless of his individual numbers. Booker finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022.

Is Devin Booker's absence a violation of the NBA's new player participation policy?

Devin Booker (left) and Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns on the bench against the LA Lakers

Devin Booker was healthy enough to dominate against Golden State on opening night, so many are wondering whether sidelining him is a violation of the NBA's new player participation rule. He didn't just play, he dropped 32 points, eight assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes.

As per the NBA's new policy, teams aren't allowed to sideline stars for national TV games or back-to-back matchups, two or more stars cannot miss the same game and stars aren't allowed to rest on the road. Booker and Bradley Beal's absence has sparked a lot of debate on social media whether the Phoenix Suns deserve to be investigated by the league.

Expand Tweet

The "Big 3" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have not seen the floor yet and many are already comparing the situation to Brooklyn's disastrous attempt at a "Big 3" with KD, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The Suns will develop no continuity if they don't play together and will face issues with their offense and communication come playoff time.

Poll : Who will win? Phoenix Utah 0 votes