Is Dillon Brooks playing tonight vs Germany - August 9th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Dillon Brooks and the rest of Team Canada will be playing their first tune-up game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 9, 2023. The game will tip-off at 1:30 PM ET in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

After a poor finish to the recent NBA season, Dillon Brooks is excited to get back on the court and enjoy a different atmosphere. Here is what Brooks said about the 2023 FIBA World Cup to reporters:

"I love playing FIBA. Last time I played FIBA, I had great success. So, I can't wait to get started. This is where it all started, and there’s no politics. We’re here to play for our country, there’s no set narrative or any of that. I can’t wait to play with my guys and put on that white and red, and play hard.”

When Dillon Brooks initially played in FIBA for Canada’s U-19 team in 2015, he led the way in scoring and helped Canada to a 6-1 record. Brooks was the second-highest scorer in the tournament as he scored 18.8 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the floor. Canada finished 5th that year and much of that was credited to Brooks.

When asked about how he has been preparing for the upcoming games, Brooks said:

"I’ve been chilling. I’ve working out, making sure I get my body right, keep my body right the whole time so I don’t have no drop off. And then just focusing mostly on myself, staying off social media, working on my game, doing what I have to do.”

Brooks is excited for and will be playing in the upcoming game against Germany.

Dillon Brooks signed a four-year $86 million contract with the Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks had a rough ending to his 2022-2023 NBA season. After taking several shots at LeBron James, the Memphis Grizzlies were unable to overcome the LA Lakers.

Brooks shot only 31.25% from the floor and 23.8% from beyond the arc in the series. Despite being listed as the second-team All-NBA Defense, Brooks had a total of 0 blocks and 1 steal in six games against the Lakers.

The Grizzlies let Brooks leave as an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Brooks found a lucrative deal with the Houston Rockets, who gave him a fully guaranteed four-year $86 million contract. This deal received a lot of negative press, and was called one of the worst signings of the offseason.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Dillon Brooks’ four-year, $80M deal with the Rockets? Well it’s landed at four-years $86M in the sign-and-trade — with $4M more in incentives that can bring it to $90M, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Dillon Brooks has a long way to go before he earns back the respect of the fans and media alike. The first step in earning back that respect will be to play well in the FIBA World Cup, followed by the NBA season with the Houston Rockets.

