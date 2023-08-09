Canada vs Germany FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 9th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

With FIBA World Cup 2023 just around the corner, fans will be in for a bit of pre-tournament action as Canada go up against Germany at a tuneup game. With both teams featuring some heavy-hitters, we take a look at the details of the contest.

The tuneup game will take place on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. Germany will enjoy homecourt advantage as the game will take place in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The tour is part of Canada's preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023. They will face off against the German team first before taking on four other teams as part of their program. The Canada vs Germany game can be streamed via Courtside 1891.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Canada's exhibition game lineup remains untested, leaving fans curious about their potential prowess. Despite their current world ranking of 15th, this standing could swiftly shift, given their possession of one of the most dynamic backcourts globally.

Meanwhile, the German team were particularly impressive at the EuroBasket tournament last year. With Dennis Schroder and the Wagner brothers leading the way, Germany made for a strong contender. Coming off their recent friendly game against the Sweden, the Germans seem primed for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Canada vs Germany FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup game: Players to watch

As the NBA continues to expand in popularity, the league has featured some tremendous international talent. This is particularly true in the case of the match-up as some of the headliners in the game will be the young stars of the NBA.

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets superstar Jamal Murray will undoubtedly be a player to look out for during the upcoming World Cup games. After coming off a successful title run with his team, Murray appears to be at the top of his game.

In the process of developing into a lethal sharpshooter, Murray features a deep bag of moves and skills that make him an exceptional player to watch. With the task of leading the Canadian backcourt, he will be the pillar of the team's offense.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Another NBA star to watch out for in the Canadian roster happens to be OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA was one of the most exciting players in the NBA last season. Having earned his first All-Star team selection, it will be definitely be worth watching how he pairs up next to Murray.

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was the driving force behind the German team in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament. Schroder's pesky work on defense and his high offensive work rate made him a tremendous asset to the team. Expect him to be essential to Germany's FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign as well.

Franz Wagner

The Orlando Magic's rising star Franz Wagner will definitely be a key element to Germany's success in the World Cup. Wagner displayed tremendous potential last season, having come off his rookie season in the NBA as well. While his brother also poses to be a player worth watching, Franz will undoubtedly be the pillar for the German team this year.

Read: When is USA vs Slovenia basketball FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game? Date, time and more

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)