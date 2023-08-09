When is USA vs Slovenia basketball FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game? Date, time and more

Fans will be in for a treat as the Americans take on the Slovenians in a tune-up game between before the 2023 FIBA World Cup games. Luka Doncic is looking ready to lead his country against the much-favored Team USA.

The matchup will be at around 3:30 pm ET on Saturday. According to the NBA's website, FS1 will televise the game, which will take place in Las Vegas. This is part of the traditional training camp for Team USA where they'll take on five countries before the start of the FIBA World Cup. The USA vs. Slovenia game can be watched on the Courtside 1891 app.

NBA TV @NBATV Team USA took care of business against Puerto Rico in the first of five exhibition games heading into the FIBA World Cup. Saturday, they will matchup up against Luka Doncic and Slovenia pic.twitter.com/2zmcRniik8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before their game against Slovenia, they took care of business against Puerto Rico with a dominating 117-74. Anthony Edwards had 15 points, while Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Americans are looking tough to beat as they seek the gold medal.

Doncic, on the other hand, played impressively for Slovenia against Montenegro. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped 34 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds to lead his country to a win. This came after the three-time All-Star had to exit the game against Greece after a minor injury.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



34 points

14 assists

13 rebounds



He plays USA on Saturday pic.twitter.com/JWl0iXn55p Luka Doncic today:34 points14 assists13 reboundsHe plays USA on Saturday

You might also be interested in reading this: 5 best Canadian basketball players in FIBA World Cup 2023 who also play in NBA

USA vs. Slovenia: Players to watch

The USA vs. Slovenia basketball game will be a fun game to watch, as they have some of the NBA's best young stars. Here are some of the players that fans need to look out for.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka may look like he doesn't play any sort of professional sport for a living, but he's one of the best players in the world right now. Doncic can lead his team in all three major categories and drop a historic triple-double in his sleep.

He's definitely a fun player to watch.

Jordan Morgan

Jordan Morgan went undrafted in 2014 and has pursued an international basketball career. He's Slovenia's naturalized player and has the ability to drop a double-double in points and rebounds.

MaceoBaller @MaceoBaller16



The @albaberlin PG posted 12ast vs Germany (+14pts), building an awesome PNR combo w/ former Michigan forward Jordan Morgan #TheSpanishHub pic.twitter.com/5XPnJW7DwO Slovenia had a superb #FIBAWC window w/ two key wins and 6'6 Ziga Samar (01) filling in for Doncic at the point-general roleThe @albaberlin PG posted 12ast vs Germany (+14pts), building an awesome PNR combo w/ former Michigan forward Jordan Morgan #FibaYouthBball

While he's small for his position, he can handle his own and is a deadly pick-and-roll player.

Anthony Edwards

For the Americans, Anthony Edwards has the talent to lead the team to success. Coming off his first All-Star selection, Ant has grown to be a capable scorer in the NBA and internationally.

The fans are in for a show as Edwards will likely lead in the USA vs. Slovenia game.

Jalen Brunson

Team USA will have a great young leader at point guard in Jalen Brunson. He's a capable scorer and can read openings and defenses at an elite level.

With the USA has its eyes on gold, it's possible that it could happen as Brunson is on the team.

Also read: Team Australia schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games: Schedule, dates, timing, roster revealed

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)