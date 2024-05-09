Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Cleveland's All-Star's status for Game 2 (May 9)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as available for the upcoming Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued to face difficulties on the road in the postseason, dropping Game 1 120-95 to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Despite scoring 34 points in the first quarter, the Cavs still found themselves behind, with the score at 40-34.

They struggled to maintain that pace, scoring fewer than 20 points in two of the final three quarters. Donovan Mitchell was a bright spot, leading Cleveland with 33 points, six rebounds and five assists. This marked his sixth consecutive playoff game opener with at least 30 points, a feat only matched by Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain.

Mitchell logged 37 minutes as he continues to shoulder a heavy burden in trying to keep the Cavs competitive. Evan Mobley was the team's second-highest scorer, contributing 17 points. Mitchell's efforts have been further hampered by the absence of center Jarrett Allen, who missed his fourth consecutive game due to a rib injury.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell experienced a nasal fracture during a loss to the Houston Rockets on March 16, with the score at 117-103. This injury sidelined him for the next game against the Indiana Pacers, which the Cavaliers narrowly won 108-103. Following the incident, Mitchell underwent a corrective procedure at the Cleveland Clinic to address the fracture.

The injury occurred in the second half against the Rockets, where Mitchell seemed to sustain a bloody nose and missed much of the final quarter. In addition to this, Mitchell had been contending with a bruise on his left knee since the All-Star break, an issue that had previously kept him out of action for seven games before facing Houston.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell has appeared in 16 games against the Boston Celtics, going 10-6. He has averaged 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 with 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks on 45.8% shooting from the field, including 36.3% from beyond the arc and 88.8% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics?

The highly anticipated Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be aired nationally on ESPN, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at the TD Garden in Boston.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week' worth of free trial.