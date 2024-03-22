Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Cavaliers 5x All-Star's status (March 22)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be forced to fight for another day against a formidable Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves without their star guard, Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell is expected to be out for at least a week due to nasal fracture surgery.

The Cavs were stunned after Terry Rozier's clutch three-point steal victory for Miami on Wednesday. However, J. B. Bickerstaff will take the positives from the game as his side will feel like their performance justified something from the game.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Mitchell has been absent for a significant portion of the Cavs' recent games. A bone bruise on his left knee kept him out of nine of their last 11 games. He recently returned after receiving a PRP injection to treat the bruise but has now undergone surgery for a nasal fracture. This will extend his time away from the court by another week.

Expand Tweet

Recent reports suggest he’s "prioritizing playoffs" and this extra rest could allow him to fully recover and be at his best when the Cavs need him most. However, the team will likely want the 6-foot-3 guard back before the playoffs start to regain his rhythm and hit the ground running.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Donovan Mitchell carries a strong record against the Timberwolves, averaging 24.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. His best scoring performance against the T'Wolves came in 2021, when he scored 39 points for Utah. However, he has only faced the Timberwolves once while playing for the Cavs.

Cleveland’s main weakness has been clear to see, and missing the guard for multiple games this season has been crushing.

Averaging 27.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc on 9.1 attempts, Mitchell has looked like his usual All-NBA self when on the floor this season.

He has been operating as the driving force for a Cavs team that has looked lost without him. The Cavs have a 3-7 record in the 10 games that Mitchell has missed this month, highlighting his importance to the team.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Timberwolves and the Cavaliers both hold the third spot in their respective conferences. Both teams are facing each other for the second time this month, with the previous meeting resulting in Cavs strolling to a 113-104 victory. Given the fast-paced schedule of games, this matchup seems to be one too many for the Cavs.

Both teams will be eager to return to winning form when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will air on BSNO and BSOH. Viewers can also livestream via NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving them access to NBA TV for a week at no cost.