Is Draymond Green a free agent? Current status of Warriors star explored

Draymond Green's time with the Golden State Warriors could be coming to an end. Green began the 2022 NBA season by punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice. Coincidentally, the Warriors also suffered their earliest playoff exit in the Steve Kerr era.

This off-season, Green could test free agency. He has a $27.6 million player option on his current contract that he can decline to become a free agent.

As per Marc Spears of "NBA Today:"

"The Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of the final year of his $26 million contract, I’m being told. But Joe Lacob, [Mike] Dunleavy, the Warriors are going to do everything in their power, if he does as expected, to bring him back."

Green is 33 years old and is probably not the same player he used to be, however, the front office seems keen on bringing him back. Even amidst this speculation, Kerr, in particular, remains confident that Green is needed to continue the Warriors' dynasty.

Steve Kerr gave Green high praise, saying:

"If Draymond's not back, we're not contenders."

Kerr said that Draymond Green has some work to do to win back the trust of his teammates, and Green was happy with the way Kerr addressed the situation.

If Green does decline his player option and becomes a free agent, he is likely to draw interest from other teams.

Which teams are favorites to sign Draymond Green if he leaves the Warriors?

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven

The future is uncertain and full of rumors for Draymond Green. If he leaves the Warriors this offseason, a bunch of teams are in-play to sign him.

The latest odds for the potential landing spots for Green are:

Utah Jazz: +300

Sacramento Kings: +400

Los Angeles Clippers: +500

Phoenix Suns: +600

Dallas Mavericks: +800

Detroit Pistons: +800

Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game the past season with 52% shooting from the field. Green would be a great veteran presence on a young team like the Utah Jazz and could also fit well with the Dallas Mavericks (if they keep Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic). Overall, Green would provide tenacity and leadership to any team he joins.

While these teams are the favorites, the Warriors are still the most likely team to have Green come next season. Their front office will make an aggressive push to re-sign the former champion, and it would be a surprise if they aren't successful.

