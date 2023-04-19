Is this Draymond Green's final stint with the Golden State Warriors? Exploring the chatter around the forward's departure following his suspension

Draymond Green garnered attention from the media and online on Monday after stepping on Sabonis' chest late in the fourth quarter. The Kings star had fallen to the ground and got his arms entangled with Green's right foot.

As the incident was being assessed by officials, Green taunted the Kings crowd before receiving a Flagrant Foul 2 and an automatic ejection from the game.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Green will be suspended for one game due to what transpired in Game 2. The question now is, is this Draymond Green's final stint with the Golden State Warriors? It is highly likely that this might be a possible scenario for the organization moving forward.

On Oct. 7, 2022, footage surfaced online of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The result was a fine on Draymond's end but there was no suspension. Coach Steve Kerr provided an explanation.

"So [general manager Bob Myers] and I know our players extremely well," Kerr said, "and we feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward. It's never easy. No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it's not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we've ever had since I've been coaching."

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Green spoke about the incident with Poole and how it has affected their relationship.

"Did it change our relationship? Of course. Absolutely,” Green said. “That's still a work in progress. I'll always be willing to continue to do that work because I was wrong."

It was a rocky start to the Golden State Warriors' season, especially coming off an impressive championship run in the previous season.

But Draymond Green is no stranger to altercations as he has had quite a few throughout his career. However, this was different as the incident involved punching a teammate during team practice.

Given how Green responded to the crowd's reaction, it can be argued that it was one of the factors that played a huge role in the NBA's decision to suspend him for a game.

In a possible scenario where the Warriors get swept and sent home in the first round of the playoffs, the organization has a lot to address with the team moving forward. One of those issues might involve Draymond Green's future.

Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis' comments on the Game 2 incident

After the incident that transpired in Game 2, Green gave his perspective.

"My leg got grabbed -- the second time in two nights -- and the referee is just watching," Green said. "I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."

Sabonis, on the other hand, had a different view on the altercation as he spoke to reporters in the post-game interview.

"When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened," Sabonis said. "There is no room for that in our game today."

Sabonis received a technical foul for grabbing Green's leg, while Draymond received a Flagrant Foul 2 and a one-game suspension.

