Is Fred VanVleet playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Fred VanVleet's Toronto Raptors have been dominated by the Philadelphia 76ers for the most part of their first-round tie in the 2022 NBA playoffs. However, the Canada-based franchise is starting to find its footing.

After a controversial Game 4, the Raptors won 110-102 to prevent a sweep at Scotiabank Arena. Joel Embiid was upset with the officiating, as he believed he deserved more foul calls than he got.

Regardless, it ended in a victory for the Raptors, their first of the series, and they will be looking to build on that moving forward. Later tonight, the Raptors will attempt to win Game 5 at Wells Fargo Arena, a venue where they lost the first two games of the series.

It is all hands on deck for the Raptors, especially with the Sixers playing at home and the availability of their shrewd defender Matisse Thybulle. But with how VanVleet's time on the floor ended in Game 4, his availability has been a source of concern for many.

Fred VanVleet will not feature in tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers

According to the team's latest injury report, VanVleet is listed as "out" with a hip strain for tonight's game against the Sixers. He hurt his hip with under five minutes to play in the second quarter and was visibly frustrated, ripping his jersey as he walked to the locker room.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Fred VanVleet was visibly upset and tore his jersey before leaving the game. Fred VanVleet was visibly upset and tore his jersey before leaving the game. https://t.co/laZ5QGtx5U

The All-Star guard sat out the rest of the game and will be unavailable tonight. They figured out a way to get the win without VanVleet last time out and will have to attempt the same tonight.

When will Fred VanVleet return?

There is no timeline for VanVleet's return, as the guard has revealed that there is no visible bruise or swelling. However, according to Michael Grange, he is unlikely to feature for the remainder of this series.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange Fred VanVleet is out vs. Sixers for Game 5 due to hip flexor strain. Told me there is no visible bruising or swelling, but sounded doubtful he would be ready for Game 6 Thurs. (if necessary). He said if Raptors come back he's optimistic he could be ready for the second round. Fred VanVleet is out vs. Sixers for Game 5 due to hip flexor strain. Told me there is no visible bruising or swelling, but sounded doubtful he would be ready for Game 6 Thurs. (if necessary). He said if Raptors come back he's optimistic he could be ready for the second round.

If the Raptors successfully pull off a comeback, he might be ready to play then. A semifinal qualification will see the Raptors play the winner of the Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks matchup.

How does Fred VanVleet's absence impact the Toronto Raptors?

With the Raptors losing a crucial piece of their team, Kyle Lowry, during the offseason, VanVleet had to step up. The 28-year-old did a great job in his new role, leading the team to a 5th-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

While the team ground out a victory in their last game without Fred, it will be difficult to play without him. He is their floor general and orchestrates the attack.

Without Fred, Gary Trent Jr. or rookie sensation Scottie Barnes might take up the ball-handling duties.

