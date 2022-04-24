ICYMI: Joel Embiid gives the referees a sarcastic clap after the loss to the Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers failed to get their first sweep in a best-of-seven series in 37 years tonight against the Toronto Raptors, and Joel Embiid has shown his annoyance with how the game was officiated.

Embiid sarcastically applauded the refs as he walked off the court after a 110-102 loss. He believes a lot of the calls went the Raptors' way unjustified.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Joel giving the refs the golf clap Joel giving the refs the golf clap 👀 https://t.co/gs8O1pETdM

It has been a series in which the Raptors, too, have complained about the quality of officiating. In a high-pressure game like this, it is normal to see players and coaching staff complain about the calls.

The Raptors avoided a sweep tonight at Scotiabank Arena and will be looking to build on that momentum. Although they have had injury problems, the Canada-based team has finally gotten a positive result in this series.

It was a poor shooting display from the Sixers starters, with the exception of Tobias Harris (7-12). Embiid went 7-of-16 from the field, with some of his missed shots coming at the end of plays he believed should have been deemed as fouls.

The Sixers have cruised to victories in this series but came across their first real challenge tonight. Tyrese Maxey, who has been a revelation for the Sixers and put together outstanding displays, was also off the mark in Game 4.

It is unrealistic to expect the referees to always make the right calls. As a player, it can be demoralizing to not have things go your way, which is why Embiid could not hide his frustration.

The same has played out on several occasions throughout the season, with the most glaring example being the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic. The Slovenian has even gotten called on technical fouls for protesting the calls.

Can Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers close the series in Game 5?

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the net against Chris Boucher #25 and Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Toronto Raptors

The sooner the Sixers close this series, the more time they will have to rest and prepare for their next opponent. With that at the back of their minds, a more fiery performance could be expected in Game 5, especially on the back of the events of today.

The Sixers undoubtedly feel robbed, and will come out gun-blazing to prove beyond any doubt that they can get the job done. While winning four straight is a big ask, the Raptors cannot be written off.

Meanwhile, fans were not entirely happy with Embiid complaining about the calls, seeing as he called out Raptors head coach Nick Nurse for doing the same thing.

Chris Walder @WalderSports



Also Joel Embiid: NBA Retweet @RTNBA Joel Embiid gives the referees a sarcastic golf clap as he walks into the locker room Joel Embiid gives the referees a sarcastic golf clap as he walks into the locker room https://t.co/7DmNZieWs0 “I told him to stop bitching about calls …” - Joel Embiid to Nick Nurse after Game 2Also Joel Embiid: twitter.com/rtnba/status/1… “I told him to stop bitching about calls …” - Joel Embiid to Nick Nurse after Game 2Also Joel Embiid: twitter.com/rtnba/status/1…

Having Matisse Thybulle back in the rotation will be a big boost for the Sixers. The Australian is ineligible to play in Toronto due to his vaccination status but will be fresh for Game 5 in Philly.

If they successfully win this series, they will face either the Miami Heat or Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat currently hold a 2-1 lead, but the contest is far from over.

The Sixers collapsed against the Hawks in the 2021 playoffs at the same stage. While a rematch will be fun to experience, overcoming the Heat will be a tall task given how things have played out in the first three games.

