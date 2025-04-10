Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on the Bucks star's status (Apr. 10)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. The 'Greek Freak' has been listed as probable with left shoulder tendinopathy. Milwaukee plays its penultimate game at home before ending its regular-season campaign with back-to-back games, with the second night game at the Fiserv Forum.
The mercurial forward has flipped the switch as he continues to rack up numbers in Damian Lillard's absence. His impact performances on both ends of the floor have seen the Bucks go on a five-game winning streak to take the fifth seed in the East.
Pat Connaughton lavishes rich praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic night earlier this season
Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to why he came into the league as one of the promising stars with immense potential. The 2x NBA MVP had a jaw-dropping statline earlier this season when he notched up 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 20 assists against the Philadelphia 76ers.
This feat saw him become the first player in NBA history to record the kind of numbers during the team's 126-113 win. His efforts saw high praise from his teammate Pat Connaughton. Per The Athletics' Bucks reporter Eric Nehm:
"This just being another one of those crazy, seems-almost-normal-which-is-ridiculous type of statistical nights, just speaks volumes to the type of player, and who he is to this team, who he is to the city of Milwaukee, and who he is to the NBA. There’s only a select few in the history of the NBA who can do something and make it look like it was done so easily and continue to consistently do things to that level. It’s an all-time performance. It’s an all-time player."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. With Lillard's injury that casts a cloud on his complete availability, it remains to be seen if the Bucks superstar can spearhead his side for a deeper playoff run this season.
