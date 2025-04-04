"Can do everything Jokic can do": NBA fans react as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple double with career high assists makes history

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo chalked up an historic triple-double on Thursday, which NBA fans celebrated on social media.

The one-time NBA champion was stellar in a 126-113 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with 35 points, a career-high 20 assists and 17 rebounds. He became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and 20 assists in a game, as per ESPN.

NBA fans celebrated the impressive feat of "The Greek Freak", sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"Can do everything Jokic can do, but with elite defense. I know who my BITW (Best In The World) is," a fan made known while making comparison with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

"The first ever??! Wow that's nuts," another highlighted.

"Excellent. Unbelievable performance," a user simply put.

"Insane stat line," another comment brought forth.

"Y'all better put Giannis over KD on the all-time list after this," a fan suggested.

"I legit thought this stat line was a glitch when I saw it on Google," a user found itself doing a double take.

"Greatest player of the decade," a fan asserted.

The triple-double against the Sixers was the 53rd for Giannis Antetokounmpo in his illustrious career and eighth this season.

Meanwhile, the win was the second in a row for the Bucks, who improved to 42-34 for the season. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining in their regular season assignments.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins elite group with latest triple-double feat

Giannis Antetokounmpo's eye-popping triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday thrust him into the company of elite NBA players who posted similar numbers in a game.

With his latest outing, the two-time league MVP had joined five other players, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain, to record games of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists.

Jokic was the most recent who did it before Antetokounmpo, when he dropped 35 points to go along with 22 rebounds and 17 assists on Jan. 23.

The stellar showing against the Sixers was a continuation of the solid campaign Giannis Antetokounmpo is having in the 2024-25 NBA season. He's once again posting MVP-like numbers of 30.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34 minutes per game.

The Greek sensation is a man on a mission as he looks to help the Bucks redeem themselves from their first-round exit in last year's playoffs. Their push, though, has been made tougher off late, with All-Star guard Damian Lillard out with a calf injury, leaving Antetokounmpo to do much of the heavy lifting.

