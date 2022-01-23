Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has picked up right where he left off in the 2021 NBA playoffs after leading his team to a championship for the first time in fifty years. He has been dominating so far this season, as is arguably the most dominant big man in the league right now.

Health issues have prevented the Bucks from dominating the Eastern Conference as they look to compete for back-to-back titles. They have been without their versatile center, Brook Lopez, since the start of the season, and also have lost key players to injuries for brief periods.

Regardless, the Bucks are ranked fourth in the East with a 29-19 record behind the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. Giannis has been the source of many good things for the team, and the fans are hoping he is healthy enough to keep going.

Later tonight, the Bucks will host the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum and will be looking to register win No. 30 this season. Fans know how much Giannis' presence will be in their quest for a win, which is why his availability is a source of concern.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings?

According to the Bucks' official injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as "doubtful" ahead of the clash against the Kings due to knee soreness.

The Greek Freak likely re-aggravated a minor knee bruise during their last outing against the Chicago Bulls and might not suit up tonight.

It makes sense to keep him on the sidelines and monitor the situation closely to avoid risking a major knee injury. Given how Bobby Portis has played so far, and the return of Jrue Holiday, there is a chance the Bucks can see off the Kings without Giannis.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

As things stand, there is no timeline for his return as it is not a major injury that should cause panic. For all we know, he might feature tonight if he is feeling up to it.

However, the medical team will likely monitor the situation before making any recommendations. So far, there have been no reports of the big man getting a scan of the knee, which suggests no major damage.

How does Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence impact the Milwaukee Bucks?

In 39 starts for the Bucks this season, Giannis has led his team to 25 wins, registering 25 double-doubles and three triple-doubles.

The 2021 Finals MVP does everything for the team on both ends of the floor and will be a huge blow to the team's chances of winning if he is not fit enough to play.

So far this season, he is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field. He is also leading the MVP race and has a decent shot at winning it, especially with Kevin Durant out for an extended period.

Edited by Arnav