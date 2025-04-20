Is Ja Morant playing today against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Grizzlies star's status for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs (April 20)

Ja Morant is not listed on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report for their Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the OKC Thunder. Thus, barring any unfortunate injuries in the buildup to the game, the star guard should suit up for Memphis.
Morant injured his right ankle after a fall during the third quarter of a play-in game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He looked in visible pain as he exited the floor and got treatment on the sidelines. While he did return to finish the game, his performance dropped.
The two-time All-Star had 18 points prior to the injury and added just four points after his return. Ahead of the Grizzlies’ elimination game against the Dallas Mavericks, Ja Morant was listed as questionable. He didn’t practice on Thursday and received an injection in the ankle to help with the pain and swelling.
Even though he was cleared before Friday’s game there were doubts if he was 100% fit. Those doubts were dispersed early in the first quarter when Morant jumped over his teammate Santi Aldama to score a putback basket that Aldama missed.
Morant ended the game with 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Memphis won 120-106 to secure the eighth seed and set up its first-round series against the Western Conference table toppers, the Thunder.
How has Ja Morant fared against the OKC Thunder?
Ja Morant has played the OKC Thunder in 13 regular-season games so far. He has a 7-6 record in those games and averaged 17.2 points, 7.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds. The guard has never faced OKC in the playoffs before.
Morant played the Thunder in two games this season, as the Memphis Grizzlies lost both games. In a game on Feb. 8, Morant had 16 points and seven assists as OKC won 125-112. They faced off again on March 5 as Memphis lost 120-103. Morant had a slightly better game with 24 points.
How and where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. OKC Thunder Game 1 of NBA Playoffs?
The Memphis Grizzlies vs. OKC Thunder Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs will tip off at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Paycom Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
