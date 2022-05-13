Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Having featured in every game of their first-round series and taken his team to the second-round against the Golden State Warriors, Ja Morant suffered a knee injury in their Game 3 loss. Due to his injury, the guard missed Games 4 and 5.

But the Memphis Grizzlies held it down in his absence, losing Game 4 by only three points and blowing the Warriors out in Game 5 to give the franchise a fighting chance to tie the series tonight. Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones have all stepped up, scoring 21 points each in the Game 5 victory.

Coach Taylor Jenkins has shown what a phenomenal tactician he is with the Game 6 lineup and rotation. "Turning water to wine" with what he's got available, Jenkins pulled a trick out of the bag and trusted his roster to deliver the much-needed win.

Morant has averaged 27.1 points per game in the playoffs thus far, having scored 30+ points on five separate occasions, with 47 points in their Game 2 victory against the Warriors.

He also leads the playoffs with the most assists per game, with 9.8. He has shot 44.0% from the field, netting 9.0 from 20.4 attempts and 34.0% from beyond the arc, finding the net 1.9 times out of 5.6 attempts.

What's Ja Morant's status in tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of the game during Game 6.

The Memphis Grizzlies have designated Ja Morant's availability as out for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors. The 22-year-old won't play in tonight's game owing to his knee injury.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Grizzlies say Ja Morant has bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs. Grizzlies say Ja Morant has bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs.

Coach Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies will have to go on without the 2022 Most Improved Player of the Year.

While his presence on the court could be the difference between tying the game and crashing out of the playoffs, the Grizzlies have no other option than to go on without their key player.

The Warriors will be hosting the Grizzlies tonight at the Chase Center. The Grizzlies are coming into the game on the back of a beautiful performance. The momentum is in their favor.

The Warriors are facing a heavy media drag for their terrible performance and will be looking to respond and close out the series.

Caution will be needed on the part of the Grizzlies as they will be looking to pull the same result they accomplished in Game 5 for a chance to return to the FedEx Forum for the final game. Which, of course, could be detrimental to their survival in the playoffs.

Edited by Adam Dickson