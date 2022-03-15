Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, are gearing up to take on the Indiana Pacers in a clash between the two teams from either conference.

The Grizzlies have been the surprise package in the NBA this season. The Morant-led side sit as the second seed in the Western Conference standings with a 47-22 record. They have won six of their last ten games and are 23-12 on the road this season. Memphis is nip and tuck with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz 7 players in double figures.

🥽 30 assists.

72 points in the paint.

45 bench points

another road dub.



we pulled the tape. watch and enjoy the highlights 7 players in double figures.🥽 30 assists.72 points in the paint.45 bench pointsanother road dub.we pulled the tape. watch and enjoy the highlights 🐻7 players in double figures. 🥽 30 assists. 🎨 72 points in the paint. 〽️ 45 bench points 🏡 another road dub. we pulled the tape. watch and enjoy the highlights 🎥 https://t.co/L4AUGzdAej

They will be hoping to continue their rich vein of form and establish a strong foothold in the Western Conference standings. They will be eager to cement their place in the second seed by pulling away from the Warriors. The Grizzlies will do this by potentially making a late charge for a spot at the summit.

One of the reasons why the Grizzlies have looked so good this season is because of the youth and energy they bring to their play. They can make teams with older players pay with their youthfulness on both the ends of the floor.

Ja Morant has missed 14 games this season for the Grizzlies but the team has managed to win 12 of those matchups. This is a testament to how well the team plays without their superstar's services.

Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers

Morant in action during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Ja Morant has been officially listed as doubtful by the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of their matchup against the Indiana Pacers. As aforementioned, the Grizzlies have missed their superstar for 14 games this season but have picked up 12 wins and will be hoping to add another win if indeed Morant misses this game against the Pacers.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Ja Morant (back) doubtful for Tuesday. Ja Morant (back) doubtful for Tuesday.

When a player is listed as doubtful, then it is highly likely that they will miss that night's game and if he's indeed ruled out, Tyus Jones will likely be the primary beneficiary.

Morant has been in incredible form this season for the Memphis-based side as he is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting the ball better than 34% from beyond the arc and a shade over 49% from the field and over 76% from the free throw line.

The young guard has recorded 10 double-doubles this season and one triple-double for the Grizzlies. He has managed to score more than 35 points on 13 different occasions and has 23 games where he's recorded eight or more assists. He is showcasing his ability to score the basket as well be a playmaker for the team.

It is easy to forget that this is only his third season in the league and he is showcasing the abilities of a superstar and will be the one to watch out for in the postseason this year.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Is Ja Morant an MVP caliber player? Yes No 13 votes so far