Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been a sensation this season, putting on high-level performances night after night. He has led an inspirational season and was rewarded with his first All-Star selection.

In 56 appearances made this season, Morant has led the Grizzlies to 35 victories, with 10 double-doubles and a triple-double to his name. His season-high came against the San Antonio Spurs in a home victory of 118-105.

Hase mustered 52 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of play, shooting 73.3% from the field and netting 22 of 30 attempts. He recorded a 100% three-point percentage, having netted all four 3-point attempts, inspiring them to their 43rd win of the season.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year has gravely developed his shooting skills, increasing his scoring accuracy significantly. He has recorded an almost .500 field goal percentage this season, shooting 34.0% from threes, which are his career-best. He currently averages 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, leading the team in points, field goals, 2-points, free-throws and assists.

What's Ja Morant's status in tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 10, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

According to Memphis Grizzlies reporter Evan Barnes, point guard Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable in tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 22-year old was diagnosed with an injury in his left knee, which has seen him stay on the sidelines in the past nine outings of the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies say Ja Morant's upgraded to questionable for tomorrow vs the Pelicans.



The Grizzlies will play host to the Pelicans at the FedEx Forum as they gear towards the playoffs.

The Grizzlies will play host to the Pelicans at the FedEx Forum as they gear towards the playoffs. Both teams have met thrice this season and the Grizzlies have bested them in two outings. They will be looking to secure a third over the 9th seed team in the West.

The Grizzlies are through to the playoffs and will need their talisman to be of sound health during the postseason. With the regular season coming to an end, coach Taylor Jenkins could do without Morant on the court in their final games of the season.

Without their scoring champion, the team maintained a 7-game winning streak, which was cut short by the Utah Jazz in a close margin.

