Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on Knicks point guard's status (February 26)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is listed as available and will play against the Detroit Pistons on Monday at Madison Square Garden for the second game of their season series.

Monday's matchup will feature the rematch from the Knicks' 118-112 win over the Pistons on Dec. 1. The Knicks All-Star guard led the team with a game-high 42 points with six rebounds, eight assists and a steal on 13 of 24 shooting, including 7 of 12 from the 3-point line.

The Knicks, currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, are looking to bounce back from a rough patch, including a 102-116 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. They have lost five of their last six games and aim to return to their winning form in the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

New York Knicks' All-Star guard suffered a right ankle sprain, narrowly avoiding a more severe injury, during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb 7.

With the Knicks leading 105-95 and only 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brunson attempted to drive into the paint from the left wing, during which he appeared to twist his right ankle outward.

The incident caused him visible discomfort, and he was subsequently helped off the court to the locker room, unable to return to the game.

Prior to this setback, Brunson had maintained a strong health record throughout the season and missed only three games, participating in 54.

Jalen Brunson stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Brunson has played the Detroit Pistons 11 times in his career as a member of the Dallas Mavericks andd the Knicks, going 10-1.

He has averaged 20.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, including career highs with 42 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and seven 3-pointers.

In their last matchup, the 27 yeard-old guard ended the night with 42 points, six rebounds, eight assists on 13 of 24 shooting at 54.2% and 58.3% from beyond the arc, including 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.

His availability on Monday will be crucial for the Knicks to get back to winning ways. They have been dealt with significant injuries to key players like Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson; consequently relying more on Brunson to perform regularly.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks?

The game between Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks will be broadcast locally on MSG TV and Bally Sports DET for home and away coverage, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madision Square Garden.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which offers viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and be purchased as subscription.